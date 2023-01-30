The Colombian Egan Bernal, winner of Tour de France of 2019 and of Italy spin of 2021, will lead the Ineos Grenadiers in the 69th edition of the Cycling Tour of Andalusia-Ruta del Solwhich will be played from February 15 to 19, in a team that will also include the man from Granada carlos rodriguezcurrent champion of Spain and fourth overall in 2022.

The British formation, as reported by the organization in a statement, will also include the winner of the 2020 Giro d’Italia, the Londoner Tao Geoghegan Hart, and the former Spanish road cycling champion omar friarwinner of a stage in the Giro and the Tour, as well as twice winner of the mountain grand prix in the Vuelta a España.

(Dani Alves exploded: another harsh confession from jail, video)

(Piqué, at Shakira’s house: they reveal intimacies of the visit, video)

The Ineos Grenadiers line-up for the Vuelta a Andalucía will be completed by the Italian Salvatore Puccio, the British Connor Swift and the Ecuadorian Jonathan Narváez.

Ready to run

Bernal, 26, was the first Colombian to win the Tour de France at just 21 years old and now it is one year since he suffered a serious accident while training north of his hometown, Bogota, that shocked the world of sports.

A little over a year later, the Colombian cyclist has recovered from the multiple injuries he suffered and is ready to wage war on the roads, in addition to the fact that his presence will be an incentive for the Granada-born runner Carlos Rodríguez in his home race .

The man from Almuñécar arrives after the year of his international emergence, wearing the national champion jersey and after achieving an important stage victory in Itzulia, as well as shining in the Back to Spain 2022.

Two fourth places, on the verge of climbing to the final podium of the Vuelta a Andalucía-Ruta del Sol in two participations, directly place him as the favorite in the Andalusian round, in which last year he was only 19 seconds behind the winner , the dutch Wout Poelsand four to get on the podium.

three leaders

In the triumvirate of ‘leaders’ of the British formation for the Ruta del Sol, the winner of the 2020 Giro d’Italia also stands out, the English Tao Geoghegan Hart, who will debut in the Andalusian race with the aim of being in the lead after a complicated 2022.

With stage wins at the Giro d’Italia, the Brit is an all-terrain rider who can pass the high mountains and excel on the flat, and will be an important man for his team in the event that the other two leaders do not have their day in the hardest stages.

(Chilling: this is how the player’s leg was broken in Australia, video) (Dani Alves: controversial proposals from his lawyer to get out of jail)

EFE