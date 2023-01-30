The technicians of the Beijing University of Beihang, in China, have developed a drone that is not only able to fly, but also to swim, immersing itself in water, and to attach itself to surfaces, thanks to some suction cups. To create the sophisticated device, the experts were inspired by the kingfisher, a bird of extraordinary agility, and by the remore fish, known as “the hitchhiker of the sea”, for the suckers that allow it to attach itself to other fish and become to carry.