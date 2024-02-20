Egan BernaHe was in bad shape, he gave him the pale in stage 17 of the Italy spin towards Sega di Ala.

The race leader did not react and the team Ineos He gave the order to his compatriot Daniel Martinez know how to expect it and take it to overcome the crisis.

(Andreas Brehme, German world champion dies at 63, the cause)(Global scandal: two unusual own goals go viral due to possible fixing, there was a sanction)

I didn't listen

Simon Yates had attacked him and threatened to take time away from him in the fight for the general classification, so anguish took over the champion of the Tour de France of 2019.

Martínez waited for him and made way for him, but he left him watered. Bernal did not respond, she sank in her eagerness to be able to respond to his heavy pedaling, but it was not easy.

That day an image was recorded that went around the world, an example of camaraderie and sacrifice of a gregarious person for his leader in the second best race in the world.

Egan Bernal was second in the penultimate stage of the Giro d'Italia and is one day away from being the champion of the 2021 edition. Daniel Martínez was third. pic.twitter.com/5ISkDN1vDm — La Furia Matecaña | LFM (@LaFuriaMatecana) May 29, 2021

Martínez held his right hand, raised his arm and spoke loudly to Bernal at all times. There was much speculation about what the Soachuno said to Egan, but the truth is now known.

Bernal did not listen to what his partner was telling him. “There were a lot of people and I couldn't hear,” Egan said.

What Daniel Martínez did with Egan in the 26M 2021 tour represents the best of our country, total commitment to the cause and collective work. pic.twitter.com/oJ98epoYtZ — Ferney Silva Idrobo (@ferneysilvaid) May 27, 2021

“Maric…, stop, stop,” Bernal told Daniel, but he didn't listen to him either.



“Put eggs in him…” I told him “Come on, we've already crowned, we've reached the plan and that's it,” Martínez said on Bernal's podcast 'Cyclast'. (The League, in the midst of controversy: they remove VAR referees for being 'incompetent')