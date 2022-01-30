Sunday, January 30, 2022
Egan Bernal continues with his recovery: medical part

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 30, 2022
in Sports
Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal.

The 2019 Tour and 2021 Giro champion suffered a serious accident on Monday.

The Universidad de la Sabana Clinic issued a new statement this Saturday about the health of the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal, who is recovering from the strong accident he suffered last Monday in Gachancipá (Cundinamarca).

Bernal, champion of the Italy spin last year and Tour de France in 2019, he crashed into the back of an intercity bus and suffered multiple fractures that required several surgeries.

News about the health of Egan Bernal

According to the new medical report, Egan continues to be treated for the pain generated by the operations, for which he was given “a cervical-thoracic corset that will allow him better mobility and support in his rehabilitation process.”

Egan posted an image on his social networks on Friday in which he thanked the doctors for the treatment he has received.

The statement from the clinic on the health of Egan Bernal

The Clínica Universidad de La Sabana, as a highly complex academic health center that seeks excellence, service and the promotion of life, communicates to the public that Egan Bernal Gómez has spent a quiet day in his recovery.

The patient continues to adjust to the postoperative pain management protocol. Within this process, a cervical-thoracic corset was fitted that will allow better mobility and support in his rehabilitation process.

We are very attentive to the evolution of the patient and we will be communicating any news regarding their state of health.

SPORTS

