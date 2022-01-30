In Ukraine, they decided to legalize surrogate motherhood, including for foreigners. It is reported “News”.

Now the country is experiencing a difficult demographic situation, and a number of experts argue that if the law is passed, then the country will organize the “export of children” abroad.

The Verkhovna Rada registered a draft law under the number 6475-2 “On the use of assisted reproductive technologies and replaceable motherhood.”

In order for foreigners to have the right to apply for a child from a surrogate mother, it is necessary to provide passports, a marriage certificate, a medical certificate on the grounds for receiving the replaceable motherhood service.

The couple must also be married. If those who wish cannot provide eggs or sperm, then donor ones will be used.

Surrogate mothers will receive from eight to 20 thousand dollars. In addition, they are promised compensation for each attempt to plant a fertilized egg in the body.

In December 2021, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that Ukrainians were leaving their homeland en masse due to the “immaturity of the state” and the lack of prospects. According to him, the migration trend has been gaining relevance among the population of Ukraine for several years now.