Egan Bernal changes his uniform: he himself breaks the news

Egan Bernal Al continues in the hard fight to find his best form, after the accident he suffered in January 2022 on the highway between Bogota and Tunja.

Bernal could well have been left in a wheelchair or to have shown up on January 24, but that did not happen and he is still on the bike.

(Shakira ‘shames’ Clara Chía: spectacular ‘looks’ and with Lewis Hamilton)(Shakira and Lewis Hamilton: magazine claims they were seen kissing)

The new

The 26-year-old cyclist occupies box 31 in this edition of the Tour de France, to 34 minutes and 32 seconds behind the leader, Tadej Pogacar.

This Monday, on the team’s rest day, Egan and the Ineos group unveiled a change, the personalized uniform.

With a video in which he tells how the idea came about and in which he expresses how proud he is to be a Colombian cyclist, Bernal presented his new look.

“When you are ahead, you risk your life a lot. It’s crazy. And that is seen when one is behind. It is that they put a lot of handlebars and a lot of speed, ”he said.

Egan Bernal and his personalized shirt. Photo: Egan Bernal’s Instagram

And he added: “You understand when people say and you are surprised when you are behind. When you don’t know about cycling that’s what happens. They see that Nairo and I won the Tour and no more. People who know about cycling and compare know that it is not that easy”.

On the level of Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaardthe Colombian warned that they are far above the others.



“They are on another level. Today, I am three or four steps below them. When they start I don’t even see them,” she said.

Sports