Sunday, March 27, 2022
Egan Bernal adds kilometers in his recovery, and in the company of his girlfriend

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2022
in Sports
New publication of the Colombian cyclist in social networks.

the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal continues with his hard recovery work, just over two months after the accident suffered on the roads of Cundinamarca.

Egan has constantly spread images of his entire process, but this time it was his girlfriend, María Fernanda Manotas, the one who showed an image on her Instagram account in which she is seen accompanying Eganwhile adding kilometers on a stationary bike.

María Fernanda accompanied the photo with the phrase: “I became what I always hated. And I don’t like it, I love it. And even more so if it’s with you.”

SPORTS

