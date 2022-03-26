The world of Italian cinema is in mourning. Gianni Cavina died at the age of 81. L’Bolognese actor, who had also been the best supporting actor in a famous film directed by the great Pupi Avati, had been ill for some time. Unfortunately the disease it gave him no escape, taking away a great interpreter of our cinema.

Gianni Cavina died in the night between Friday 25 and Saturday 26 March 2022, in his hometown, Bologna. He was 81 years old and had been ill for some time. Antonio Avatibrother of director Pupi Avati, who had often directed him in his films, announces his death after hearing from his wife.

Unfortunately, Gianni’s wife at dawn today gave us this very sad news.

Antonio Avati then continues recalling the great Italian actor:

He had the qualities of a complete actor, he could go from the most comical and exaggerated parts, like those he played in our first films, to very heartfelt and important roles, which he brought in our films but also in those of other important directors, from Luigi Comencini to Marco Bellocchio. There is a film by Pupi that Rai has and which I hope it will put on the air to remember him, ‘Il Signor Diavolo’, where he plays a beautiful role.

Who was Gianni Cavina who died at 81: biography of the actor

Gianni Cavina was born in Bologna on 9 December 1940, dying in the same hometown on 26 March 2022. Italian actor and screenwriter, in 1997 he had also won the Silver ribbon as best supporting actor in a film by Pupi Avati, entitled Festival.

He started as a theatrical actor at the Stabile di Bologna with Franco Parenti. The first appearance in the cinema dates back to 1968, in the Flashback film by Raffaele Andreassi. He often acted in sexy comedies, but especially with Pupi Avati with whom he was very good friends.

We remember him in the films La mazurka del barone, della santa e del fico fiorone with Ugo Tognazzi and Paolo Villaggio, Noi tre Festival, Sole in the eyes of Andrea Porporati, Friends of the Margherita bar.