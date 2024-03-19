Tadej Pogacar won in the second stage of the Return to Cataloniawhich took place this Tuesday with departure in Mataró and arrival in Vallter 2000, of 186 kilometers, the first high finish of the competition, in which Egan Bernal He was a great protagonist.

The climb was sensational and the Slovenian runner gave a lecture and showed that he is one of the runners on the planet who is one or even two steps above the others.

Pogacar started when the first 20 km of the day had passed, but was controlled. However, it was a warning of what was coming miles ahead.

Non-rival

The escape of the day was carried out by Jimmy Janssens, Kevin Colleoni, Samuel Fernández, Kabier Isasawho managed to have an income of more than two minutes, while behind the lot began to move with 40 kilometers to go before the finish.

Janssens was the strongest of the escapees and opened a gap, but the team UAE Emirates Pogacar took the lead and the escape lost any option. In the middle of a heavy downpour, Pogacar's teammates caught up with the escapees.

Joao Almeida took the lead in the main group on the climb, taking Pogacar, Bernal, Mikel Landa, Lenny Martínez, Alexsandr Vlasov and Harold Tejada. Mas and Nairo did not keep up. And 5 km from the finish line, Pogacar went in search of the lead and began to open up a gap.

Pogacar managed to get important seconds on the climb, while behind him a fight broke out for the rest of the positions. Landa and Vlasov got the best marks coming in second and third, respectively.

Egan Bernal was seventh in the fraction, while Nairo lost important places, but he helped his leader, Mas, to arrive as an escort for the runner of Zipaquirá.

This Wednesday, third day, Sant Joan de les Abadesses and Port Ainé, 176 kilometers, with three mountain passes, one first class and two out of category, the last at the finish line.

Classifications

Stage

1. Tadej Pogacar 4h 52m 38s

2. Mikel landa at 1 min 22 s

3. Alexsandr Vlasov mt

4. Joao Almeida at 1 min 35 s

5. Lenny Martínez at 1 min41 s

6. Chris Harper at 1 min 43 sec

7 Egan Bernal at 1 min 46 s

8. Enric Mas mt

11. Einer Rubio at 2 min 03 s

18. Nairo Quintana at 2 min 27 s

26. Sergio Higuita at 2 min 52 s

35. Harold Tejada at 3 min 16 s

36. Iván Sosa at 3 min 19 s

53. Brandon Rivera at 4 min 09 sec

61. Jesús Peña at 5 min 33 s

69. Esteban Chaves at 6 min 01 s

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 9h 03m 57s

2. Mikel Landa at 1 min 35 s

3. Alexsandr Vlasov at 1 min 38 s

4. Jao Almeida at 1 min 56 s

5. Lenny Martínez at 2 min 01 s

6. Chris Hapner at 2 min 02 sec

7. Egan Bernal mt

8. Enric Mas at 2 min 07s

9. Sepp Kuss at 2 min 21 sec

11. Einer Rubio mt

18. Nairo Quintana 2 min 45 s

24. Sergio Higuita at 3 min 10 s

34. Harold Tejada at 3 min 34 s

53. Esteban Chaves at 6 min 19 s