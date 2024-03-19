Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 17:19











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Ten balconies participate this year in the IX edition of the Balcony and Facade Beautification Contest Holy Week in Cartagena 2024, organized by the Association of Women Brotherhoods of Cartagena, whose registration period ended last Sunday, March 17

With the beginning of Holy Week, the members of the jury of this competition, composed of: Cristina Mora Menéndez de la Vega, councilor of the Government Area of ​​Social Policy, Family and Equality, Elena Ruiz Valderas, Director of the Roman Theater Museum of Cartagena, as well as Ángel Julio Huertas Amorós, Mayor of the California Brotherhood, José Pérez Martínez and Macarena Sevilla González, responsible for the Art Areas of the Marraja and Resucitated Brotherhoods, Lázaro Gomaríz López, Chaplain of the Socorro Brotherhood, and Caridad Banacloig Delgado , Mar Saura Rosique, Lola Hueso García, María Belén Ruiz Martínez and María Victoria Botí Espinosa, members of the board of directors of the Women Cofrades Association of Cartagena.

The contest is endowed with three prizes with financial remuneration for the three balconies that are finalists, with an amount of €300 for the First Prize, €200 for the Second Prize and €100 for the Third Prize. In addition, there will be a Special Mention for the most original balcony, although this will not have a financial award. List of participating balconies Repentance of Saint Peter



Subida de las Monjas intersection with Calle General Ordoñez s/n, 1º

Holy Christ of the Resurrection



Calle del Carmen, nº 53, 1°

Christ is Our Help



Plaza de Risueño nº 9, 1º

Jesus of Medinaceli. Follow it!



Jara Street, nº 22, 1º

Cartagenera Profile



Jabonerías Street, nº 37, 1º (San Antonio María Claret “Los Padres” Parish)

The charity



Calle de la Caridad, nº 4, 3º

And Triana came to Cartagena



Serreta Street, Bonmatí Building, First floor

The humble pride of being Californian



Jara Street nº 24, 2º

Mother, cover us with your mantle, Lady of Holy Monday



Jara Street nº 24 – 1º

Road to Jerusalem



Calle del Aire, nº 34 Bajo – Sánchez Carrascosa Pharmacy