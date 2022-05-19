Konami announces the upcoming arrival ofupdate 1.1.0 from eFootball 2022an update that promises to be of some importance for the soccer game in question, with exit date set for June 2, 2022 and some details already reported in these first tweets, as well as a contemporary update for the mobile game.

To tell the truth, they are practically not there details as regards the update to the PC and console version of eFootball 2022, with Konami that refers directly to June 2 for more detailed information, but there are several interesting news regarding the mobile version, which will be updated at the same time.

eFootball PES 2021 mobile will automatically become eFootball PES 2022 directly through the update, with a complete relaunch of the game to the new version. However, this will involve the transfer of all data, progress and saves accumulated in the previous version, which will therefore be transported directly to the next.

Obviously the move to eFootball PES 2022 will involve a general update of all squads, licenses and data relating to players and teams based on the new season and also the end of support on some devices, according to reports from Konami, which however did not elaborate on this question further. All that remains is to wait until June 2 to find out more. Last month we published the eFootball review updated to v1.0.0.