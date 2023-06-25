It is clear that the central role played by the humanity to propitiate geological changes; being caused by factors such as urbanization, deforestation and devastation of forests. According to a study, for the first time in history, everything manufactured by humans surpassed the combined mass of living beings.

This concept anthropocenefrom the Greek anthropos meaning human and kairos meaning new, which was introduced by chemist Paul Crutzen, Nobel Prize winner in 1995.

The truth is that we entered a new era, technological progress, exponential population growth, multiplication and consumer products; This has increased the consumption of natural, mineral and fossil resources.

Currently the world loses 13 million hectares of forest and the rate of deforestation in the Amazon is 17%. The scientific community has evaluated the real impact on the global environment.

We are at the high point of decisions, there is a firm temptation to try to replace God’s wisdom with human wisdom itself, God’s predetermined acts with good deeds; we give in to relying on our own understanding because we doubt God’s intentions, God’s character, nature and power of God.

Humanity has ignored that their acts of ignoring God and actions have degraded the world producing the anthropocene effect; as the rejection of the knowledge of God and its consequences.

“My people are being destroyed because they don’t know me. Just as you priests refuse to know me, I refuse to recognize you as my priests. Since you forgot the laws of your God, I will forget to bless your children.” Hosea 4:6 NLT.

We are in time to recognize that the effect is already being perceived, there is time to change.

betraying women

Politics and worse

postcards from the countryside

Congruence

#Effect #humanity