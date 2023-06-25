Check out some details about Indiana Jonesthe new game dedicated to the series and in development at MachineGames as Xbox and PC exclusivewith a leaker reporting the use of a mixed shot, which includes moments in both first and third person.

This is not yet official information, which practically does not exist despite the fact that the game has been announced for some years now, but details released by Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker, leaker whose curriculum does not fully guarantee the veracity of this information, to tell the truth.

We learned this week that Indiana Jones will be an Xbox and PC exclusive, with the information that surfaced during the FTC’s trial of Microsoft over its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Although the matter was speculated, confirmation of the exclusivity emerged from Bethesda’s Pete Hines during one of the interrogations of the trial, with Phil Spencer confirming that it was an operation similar to the one that made Spider-Man an exclusive character for PlayStation platforms.

Shpeshal Nick has revealed, within the new XboxEra podcast, that he has learned from an unidentified source that Indiana Jones will have a mixed approach, with a shot that switches from first person to third person at various times. “I don’t know if it’s finalized or not, because the game is still quite a long way off, but based on what I’ve been told, it’s going to have both shots,” Baker said.

“It’s not like Starfield, which lets you choose either,” he added, “from what I understand, there will be some specific sections: some will be in third person, some in first person, I don’t have other details”.

On the other hand, this description could come back with how much Todd Howard of Bethesda had previously said about Indiana Jones: speaking on Lex Fridman’s podcast, Howard had reported “I would say that it is a mixture, it is something unique. It is not just one thing but it makes several, which both MachineGames and I wanted being able to put it in a game. So it’s a very unique solution.”