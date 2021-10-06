After being bought by Sony, Bluepoint games announced that his next game would not be a remake, but something “completely new and original”. Outside of that they did not give more details about it, but apparently, this team could be working on a sequel to Bloodborne, as strange as the idea may seem.

Colin Moriarty, trusted journalist and co-founder of Kinda funny, shared a tweet suggesting that Bluepoint I would be working on Bloodborne 2.

“Heard Bluepoint might be on its way to Yharnam.”

Sadly, Moriarty did not share any more details about it, but considering that he previously successfully leaked the remake of Demon’s Souls, then we could say that your information has a certain level of credibility.

Editor’s Note: The first Bloodborne was developed by FromSoftware, and the idea of ​​its sequel being left to someone else definitely sounds weird, but not impossible. Personally, it doesn’t bother me at all. Bluepoint whoever is in charge of this second part, because the remake of Demon’s Souls ranks as one of my favorite games of the PS5.

Via: Colin Moriarty