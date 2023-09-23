The singer Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores Since they began their relationship, they have continued to face various criticisms. Alleged infidelities and financial interest are some of the many rumors that have circulated about this entertainment couple. Taking all this into account, the Mexican singer and the Guatemalan influencer and businesswoman have decided to record their first song together in which they will respond to those who speculate and mock their love.

‘The right person‘is the name of the first song that Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores will premiere together on September 29. The melody, which is authored by the leader of Banda La Trakalosa and another member of the northern group, and will mark the Kimberly’s singing debut which has generated quite a stir on social networks and criticism against the couple.

Edwin Luna, does he fight with those who laugh at his song with Kimberly Flores?

In this sense, Edwin Luna, a singer originally from Nuevo León, is not willing to remain silent anymore and on social networks has faced to each of the users What have you done criticism or jokes about their relationship, whether in a “suggestion for the lyrics of the aforementioned song, titled ‘The Right Person'” tone.

Kimberly Flores and Edwin Luna will release their first song together, ‘The Correct Person’ and the networks react, but so does the leader of Banda La Tracalosa/ Photo: Instagram @kimfloresgz.

“What other jokes do you know about us? So that we don’t miss any. It’s a song with a lot of love for you, right my life @kimfloresgz?” Edwin Luna wrote on his social networks along with a promotional video where he includes screenshots of entertainment websites with scandalous news about him and his wife.

From this comment, various jokes, sarcastic posts and even ridicule and criticism against Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores. While some mention that they are already bored with this topic, others blame some of the alleged infidelities and deceptions that have been speculated about them. However, to the surprise of many haters, Edwin Luna has taken on the task of responding to each one publicly.

Edwin Luna hangs out online with those who laugh at his new song with Kimberly Flores/ Photo: Instagram @edwinlunat

The singer’s reactions Mexican regional also include sarcasm and a mocking tone for those who try to laugh at him and his wife. This is how you can suddenly read various unexpected comments from the singer that try to make it clear that he is no longer willing to endure being laughed at about his love for Kimberly Flores or discrediting his marriage.

“You and your horns were missing,” comments one of the users to which Edwin responds “hey, but the video hasn’t come out yet”; others wrote “Boring”, to which Luna reacted by saying, “but here you are hahaha.” Another comment says “Despite the setbacks and failures and the cheating he gave you in ‘The House of the Famous’, and everyone saw it, you have to be blind hahahahaha”, to which the artist responded, “exactly so.” The lyrics were done that way, but later they told me to change it a little bit. It should be noted that the interpreter also thanked the messages of support, but mainly he noted that all rumors and criticism now slip away.

Edwin Luna fights with those who laugh at his song with Kimberly Flores? / Photo: Instagram @edwinlunat

About Edwin Luna’s first song with Kimberly Flores.

About the song’The right person‘, in a recent interview for a television program Edwin Luna highlighted that this melody was created two years ago, however his wife Kimberly needed to dare to record the part in which she sings. In this regard, the influencer and businesswoman points out that it took her so long to take this step because she believes that music deserves respect and she had to prepare to make such an interpretation.

For now on social networks the couple is promoting their next song that will be released on September 29 accompanied by a video clip that will surely spark controversy, as it would respond to the controversial issues in which celebrities have been involved, both in the media and on social networks.

Proof of all this is that the answer is already beginning to be given through the reactions of Edwin Luna, who is making it clear that he will no longer remain silent and is willing to fight or react against all those who make fun of what he says. has with Kimberly. Notably, the couple recently renewed their marriage at a wedding in Las Vegas.

