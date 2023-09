The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

One a person was injured in a drive-by in Ylitornio early on Sunday, according to a release from Lapland’s rescue service.

The van skidded onto its side into a ditch on Kopanmäentie shortly after midnight.

There was one person in the car, who was helped out by the emergency services through the windshield. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

