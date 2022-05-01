Racing had an exhausting week, but on top of that they suffered more than necessary against Banfield, for the 13th date. At the Cilindro de Avellaneda they tied 1-1 but they sweated a lot: already qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2022 League Cup, they experienced a couple of curious situations.

The first of them, the goal against that they ended up converting between Eugenio Mena and Maico Quiroz; and also the annoyance of the fans with Edwin Cardona, who was dismissed with whistles when he was replaced in the second half.

The Academy had just lost its first match of the year at altitude, for the Copa Sudamericana. The loss to Melgar, from Peru, by 3-1 during the week had put a stop to his winning ways both in the international competition and in the League Cup. But he had conditions, between the 2,335 meters of Arequipa and the missed goals, including a wasted penalty by Javier Correa when the game was 0-1.

Racing started losing and the fans were upset

This Saturday, in Avellaneda, Racing was searching without clarity and received a goal that was born from a corner in favor. First curiosity, although it is not the first time that in Argentine football a counterattack goal is observed after a corner kick in favor of the opponent. They were 11 minutes into the second half: Maxi Cuadra (a former Racing) received enabled and defined before the exit of Chila Gómez. Overcome the goalkeeper, between Eugenio Mena and Maico Quiroz they swept to prevent the ball from crossing the goal line, but with such bad luck that the Chilean winger’s attempt to clear ended up hitting the 20-year-old youth’s leg and he got into it.

Cuadra, as he was trained in Racing, the first thing he did was apologize to the fans, but at the same time he saw how line 1 took an advanced position. Immediately from the VAR they notified Germán Delfino, the main judge, of the review of the play. After a few seconds, the goal was sanctioned correctly, since Cuadra left enabled at the moment of receiving the pass from his teammate. What no one had in mind was the blooper that Mena and Quiroz were going to star in later.

Given the adverse result, Fernando Gago made changes to seek greater offensive weight in Racing. So it was that at 19 minutes of the second half he ordered the income of Tomás Chancalay for Cardona, Fabricio Domínguez for Pillud and Carlos Alcaraz for Benjamín Garre; before the 0-1 and seeing that the Colombian player left walking excessively slowly and wearing a mini mocking smile, the whistles began from all sides of the Avellaneda stadium.

Cardona, a reinforcement that has not worked for Racing

Cardona was the great bet of Gago and the leaders in the last pass market, but the Colombian -between injuries and unwise plays- ended up being more outside than inside the playing field; At the same time, he met teammates who performed more than well, so in the short term a sustained ownership for the former Boca is not in sight. That is why it was not uncommon for the supporters of the Academy to have taken it on with Cardona in a strangely adverse context.

In the end, he ended up tying the match with a corner goal and Nery Domínguez’s scoring header while it was played in the first minute of stoppage time. But the emotions did not end there, since at the end Agustín Urzi had the 2-1 for Banfield and his left foot hit the post.

The emotion was from start to finish in Avellaneda: Germán Delfino ended up expelling Tomás Chancalay for an apparent excess in the claim. That heated up the spirits of the Racing fans, who ended up insulting the judge.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA)

GDA