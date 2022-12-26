Mexico. – Edwin Caz, vocalist and leader of the most successful group of 2022, Grupo Firme revealed that during the Christmas celebration he did not drink a drop of alcoholWell, the interpreter of “Ya supérame” has a reputation for being drunk and partying, however, for this important celebration the 29-year-old singer celebrated one more day without getting drunk.

It was through some stories on Instagram that the singer, originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, explained that he felt angry with himself for not having drunk on December 24, the special day that Christmas is celebrated and from bed Eduin Caz repentant and angry, he assures that he did not drink a drop of alcohol at Christmas And even so, he woke up sick, because, if he had known that he would wake up “badly” he would have had a few more drinks.

“I didn’t drink a drop of alcohol last night, I swear, but if I had known that I was going to wake up that sick, I would have drunk all, all the bottles, even the water in the pot, drink plebada,” argued the 29-year-old singer years of age through some stories on Instagram to his more than 7 million followers.

On the other hand, the leader and vocalist of Grupo Firme, Eduin Caz He celebrated Christmas with his wife Daysi Anahí and children and his family, He also shared some photos next to the Christmas tree that is surrounded by luxurious gifts. In addition, recently they also celebrated the sex of the baby who will be born in 2023 and his third firstborn will be a girl.

It should be noted that it has been a few months since Eduin Caz celebrates not having drunk alcohol, Well, he has been seen with health problems which he has manifested through social networks, where He has been seen with oxygen masks and admitted to the hospital after suffering from diseases that have put you at risk.

Until now, the interpreter of the greatest hits of the Mexican regional He has not shared details of why he woke up sickHowever, there are users who still do not believe that they have not drunk any drop of alcohol, because it is rare that on a festivity where they drink, Eduin Caz has not drunk any drop of alcohol.