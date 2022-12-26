SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Retail sales at Christmas 2022 grew 10.5% compared to the same period last year, according to the Cielo do Varejo Ampliado Index (ICVA) which tracks 1.1 million retailers accredited to the company means of payments.

In e-commerce, sales increased by 18.4%, while in physical retail there was an increase of 10%, according to data that consider sales from December 19 to 25.

For Cielo’s data and innovation superintendent, Vitor Levi, the fact that December 25 fell on a Sunday contributed to the result.

“Consumers had the whole week, including Saturday, the day of strong sales, to make their purchases. The giftable segments had great prominence, such as cosmetics and bookstores”, he said in a note.

The best performances were registered by tourism and transport, with a 26.1% increase in sales, followed by cosmetics and personal hygiene (+23%), bookstores, stationery stores and similar (+22%), optics and jewelry stores (+17% ) and drugstores and pharmacies (+15.3%).

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)