Tijuana.- The singer of Grupo Firme born in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Eduin Oswaldo Parra Cazarez, reappeared publicly after confirming your separation with the mother of his children Daisy Anahy.

The appearance of the best known as Eduin Caz was together with former boxing champion Julio César Chávez González, whom he hugged smilingly in a photograph published on the Facebook account ‘@jcchavez115’.

“Thank you for those who have spoken ill of me. And here we are laughing at them. #PuroTalento #Tijuana #HayTiro #Firmes Thank you for your visit champion @eduincaz”, the Sinaloan multi-champion published on his social networks.

A story… finished?

Eduin Caz and Daisy Anahy were one of the most beloved couples in the world of regional Mexican music. However, a few days ago, the news of their separation caused a stir among their fans.

The relationship between Eduin Caz and Daisy Anahy began several years ago, when the vocalist of Grupo Firme had not yet achieved the current great popularity. Since then, both formed a solid couple that seemed destined to last forever.

However, things began to change a few months ago, when HE they began to rumor alleged infidelities on the part of Eduin Caz.

Faced with these accusations, the interpreter of ‘El Roto’ defended himself arguing that they were false and that it was a smear campaign against him.

Finally, A few days ago, the news of their separation was confirmed. According to information from specialized media on the subject, the decision was made by Daisy Anahy.

Since then, Eduin Caz has been the target of criticism and attacks on social networks, where his fans have accused him of being unfaithful and of having betrayed Daisy Anahy. For her part, the young woman who is pregnant for the third time has preferred to keep a low profile.