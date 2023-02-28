Diego did not make the decision well Francesca in “AFHS” chapter 165. The chef did not hesitate to throw at Mike the strongest possible insults.

ohDiego Montalban it’s also a ‘pretend’! Chapter 165 of “There is room at the bottom” exposed the decision of Francesca maldini: Mike Miller will be the new consultant advisor for Francesca’s restaurant. However, the one who did not take this news well was the chef, but his reaction was not violent, at least in front of someone else, especially when they told him that he had to organize a tribute at his establishment.

The chef did not want ‘Noni’ or anyone else to see him renege on the new position of Mikefor which no better idea occurred to him than to enter the bathroom and shout all possible insults. “S***** delayer”, is one of which he can be heard yelling. VIDEO: America TV.