Opponents who are preparing to obtain a position as a Secondary and Vocational Training teacher already have a clear horizon for the next ones, which will be held in 2005. The Ministry of Education will call for more than 1,300 positions, the largest offer in decades. The increase in quota is due to the new needs for teachers in the centers generated by the reduction of teachers’ hours to 35 hours per week.

The large calls for upcoming positions come fueled by the 2023 job offer, which this Thursday begins to be negotiated with the unions, and which includes 1,570 positions for teachers, which will be distributed between the calls in 2025 for Secondary and 2026 for Primary. The additional extra replacement rate will be added to these quotas, which corresponds to the retirements and withdrawals that accumulate in the years 2024 and 2025.

Aside from the complex distribution of quotas by chapters, quotas and years, the Murcian opponents must be left with three key dates and figures: in June 2024, they will compete for 798 teaching positions; In June 2025 the offer will be 1,300 Secondary and Vocational Training teacher positions; and in June 2026 more than 1,000 teaching positions will open.

The oppositions for the first appointment, June 2024, have already been called, and the registration period is from November 27 to December 19, through the CARM headquarters, through procedure 843. The number of places teacher summons is 798, of which 139 correspond to early childhood education, 90 to a foreign language English, 30 to a foreign language French, 50 to physical education, 35 to music, 115 to therapeutic pedagogy, 60 to hearing and language and 279 to education primary.

The Minister of Education, Víctor Marín, announced the job offer this Wednesday, and highlighted that “this commitment by the regional government to stability will mean that the next call for competitive examinations in 2025 will be the largest in history in Secondary and could exceed 1,300 places. called and will exceed 1,000 places in the 2026 Primary call. Marín explained that after the agreement reached with social agents to lower teachers’ hours to 35 hours a week, the regional government maintains its commitment to comply with the objective set by the European Union of placing the interim rate below 8 %, “an intention that is evident with the increase in places planned for the 2023 public employment offer and the 11% increase in the budget allocated to Education for 2024.”