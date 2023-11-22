Home page World

From: Andreas Knobloch

Press Split

At Christmas time you should visit a Christmas market. But will it still be affordable in 2023 at today’s prices?

Munich – The fairy lights are shining, the Christmas tree is in the most prominent square in the city, the wooden stalls are spread out over a large area like the visitors, and mulled wine is being served. Not only in Munich, but also in the Austrian capital Vienna, for example, a must-visit in the run-up to Christmas for many. But when it comes to prices, a lot of people will feel obliged to stay at home in 2023.

Christmas market prices go through the roof – even for Leberkassemmel and organic cheese kraner

As early as November 7th, tz.de reported that for mulled wine in Vienna must be neatly put in your pocket. Visitors to the Christmas market have to fork out up to 7.50 euros, definitely not a bargain. If you extrapolate the amount of mulled wine per liter, even visiting the Oktoberfest with a pint of beer seems like a snap. But mulled wine prices aren’t the only thingwhich excites the citizens, there is also a decent place for a snack.

It is known that Leberkassemmeln are on the weekly menu for many in Bavaria and Austria. Here too you can for get a real gem for a narrow thaler, like a Globus customer with a pair of scales clarified. Of course, there is a surcharge for liver casseroles at the Christmas market compared to the butcher shop, but a visitor to Vienna was outraged. “I would like to go to the Vienna Christmas market with my kids. But 6.50 euros for a crappy liver loaf roll is just not included. Thank you, City of Vienna, but the visit is now only for rich people. Unfortunately, I’m not one of them,” writes a man on X (formerly Twitter).

Schnitzel rolls and langos are also too expensive for Christmas market visitors

That would mean that a liver casserole and a mulled wine would cost the proud price of 14 euros. For a family, 50 euros disappeared from their wallet in no time. Unfortunately, the Viennese Christmas market visitor did not document his excitement with a photo, but there was also a similar report from the meine.at portal with comparable dishes. 8 euros for an organic cheese krainer in the same city. An organic pork schnitzel roll for 8.90 euros.

The Christmas market in Vienna is well attended because the panorama is almost unbeatable, but the prices have also gone down quite a bit. © Imago 2x / Collage tz.de

Many users comment on Leberkas visitors that it has always been expensive. But that doesn’t matter to him and he lists other price explosions from his perspective: “Cup insert (Deposit – Note d. Red.) 5 euros, 7 euros for a Langos that is only half as big as usual”. Many other visitors note that they have taken snacks with them because they find the prices just as outrageous. Has visiting the Chriskindl market already become a luxury excursion?

The Flaucherfranzl told a completely different story at Christmas markets, which takes up another aspect. Christmas parties, on the other hand, are still heavily booked, and “there’s even one thing playing into the hands of the entrepreneurs”.