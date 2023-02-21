Education | The joint application for post-primary school education starts on Tuesday

The application ends on March 21. You will receive information about whether you were able to study in mid-June at the earliest.

Joint search for education after primary school starts on Tuesday. In the joint application, you can apply to, for example, upper secondary school and vocational undergraduate education. You can also apply for degree-preparatory training and training for work and independent living.

There are also places to apply for non-formal educational work lines intended for compulsory education students. In addition, there are places available for vocational training organized on the basis of special support.

The application takes place in the Opintopolku service of the Swedish Board of Education. The application lasts for a month and ends on March 21.

Compulsory education must apply for secondary education, joint stage education or other education that falls within the scope of compulsory education before the end of the last year of basic education.

Joint phase education means, for example, education aimed at improving the primary school leaving certificate. With the training, you can also acquire additional skills for further studies.

There are 86,300 study places available in the joint search, of which just under 39,000 are for vocational education and more than 39,000 for upper secondary education.

There are almost 2,800 places to apply for in Swedish-language upper secondary education, and almost 1,900 places for Swedish-language basic vocational qualifications.

The educational institutions will publish the results of the student selection on June 15 at the earliest.