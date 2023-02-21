Never before have so many employees been sought in mental health care as now. Statistics Netherlands reports that the vacancy rate in the sector has risen to the highest level ever measured. There were 67 vacancies for every thousand jobs in the middle of last year. At the same time, the outflow of employees is increasing. Especially young people between the ages of 25 and 35 left the sector more often.
#CBS #Mental #health #care #seeking #people
At least three dead after new earthquake hits south-east Turkey
ZTwo weeks after the earthquake catastrophe in the region, another earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 shook southeast Turkey and...
Leave a Reply