Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the start of the availability of school uniforms for the academic year 2023-2024, starting today, Saturday, through the sales outlets of the “LuLu Hypermarket” group distributed in various regions of the country, or through the group’s website.

The Foundation provided a “barcode” that the student or his guardian can scan the code and purchase school uniforms electronically.

The institution has set several controls for the school uniform and external appearance of students during school hours, most notably that all students must wear school uniforms according to the approved design for each episode, and care must be taken to wear the school uniform in its elegant, tidy and clean appearance.

The students of the third cycle must also cover their heads by wearing a “black shawl” with the school uniform according to the approved design, and students must wear white clothes under the Emirati kandura, with their commitment to wearing a “scarf” with formal or sports shoes.

Learn about the branches of the school uniform outlets for the academic year 2023-2024

The official uniform for kindergarten (boys) consists of a white shirt with the organization’s logo, short navy blue pants and long plain navy pants, and the sports uniform is a white sports shirt with short sleeves with the logo, and short or long sports pants. The prices of the items range between 23 dirhams and 43 dirhams.

As for the kindergarten uniform (for girls), it consists of a white shirt with the logo and long pants, and the athlete has a navy blue shirt with short sleeves with the logo and long pants.

The official and sports school uniforms for students of grades one to eight vary, whether formal or sports, and between male and female students, while the prices of uniforms for students of these grades (the second cycle) range between 32 dirhams and 59 dirhams.

As for the approved uniform for students of the third cycle, it includes a white kandora, a white headband, a white shirt with short sleeves and long sports pants for male students, while the uniform for female students includes a white formal shirt with long sleeves with the logo, a long apron and a long skirt or long wide pants, and the sports uniform consists of a shirt Navy blue with long or short sleeves, with logo, and long pants.

The prices of the costume for the third episode range between 35 dirhams and 66 dirhams, and the Foundation noted that the costume prices do not include value-added tax.

Sales outlets are distributed over the emirates of the country, with 19 outlets in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, 6 in Dubai, 8 in Sharjah, two outlets in Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, three outlets in Ras Al Khaimah, four in Fujairah, and one outlet in each of the areas of Al Sila, Al Waqn and Delma Island. and three in the Al-Qua’ area.