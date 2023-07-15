Do they replicate strategy?

It was seen coming the non-carrying out of the initial hearing for the formulation of imputation to process against the rector of the uas, Jesús Madueña, and the legal representative of the institution, Robespierre Lizárraga. Those indicated had ensured that this was the case with two irrefutable arguments: the defense party did not have the investigation folders to study them and a sudden health indisposition of Lizárraga. as with him Chemist Benitez! Why will it be?

What ordeals do older adults in Los Mochis go through to collect their pension. Since the payments began in the wellness cards they have passed those of Cain to receive their money. They remain for hours under the sun or tarpaulins that do the elderly little favor with the high temperatures of recent days, and if we add that the only ATM in the city breaks down, where are we going to stop. There will be no one who thinks to solve!

The person interested in appearing on the electoral ballots for 2024 Guillermo Romero invited the economic analyst David Páramo to a conference that brought together 700 attendees. It is not yet clear if there is any political party that supports Romero’s aspirations, but days ago he was the host businessman for Marcelo Ebrard in Mazatlan and now at the Páramo conference he was accompanied by PT deputy Leobardo Alcántara.

The federal deputy Casimiro Zamora yesterday took advantage of the visit to sinaloa of the former head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, to talk with her about various topics, but one of them was the program Sembrando Vida en el Mar, which is promoting the guasavense so that people from the fishing fields can participate directly in environmental biorestoration programs and mariculture projects.

In Angostura, the PRI is organizing itself for 2024. The president of the State Committee of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Paola Gárate, will be protesting against Hildeliza Corrales Mascareño as the new president of the party in Angostura. Who will have to do a great job of scar operation and push the party to rebuild what is in the municipality.

