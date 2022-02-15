Social networks are one more tool that favors communication, and in recent years they have become an indispensable channel for exchange between celebrities and their followers. However, they have also brought them closer to the haterspeople who hide behind their profiles on-line to send hate messages to some of the most well-known faces in the world of entertainment. Some affected decide to ignore these comments, but the actor and director Eduardo Casanova has not been able to contain his indignation after suffering harassment from an Internet user as a result of his appearance at the recent Goya awards ceremony.

The one who once played the character of Fidel in the series Aida has revealed in stories from his Instagram account the receipt of a private message that he has described as “deeply hateful” in which he is called “cynical, silly and bon vivant”. Casanova has made public both the offensive comment and the name of the user who sent it to him, mentioning the profile of the National Police and urging them to take action.

“The Goyas are always a special night almost never without controversy. And I understand it. There are always comments of all kinds, especially about the way you dress. The good ones (which this year have been many) I thank them from the bottom of my heart, and the bad ones, I deeply respect them because for tastes, colors ”, the interpreter has begun explaining to his followers. “But among all those comments and although I never usually make a statement, I am not going to consent to messages of deep hatred like the following: ‘HDP returns the money you lost on your shitty movie. It’s everyone’s money”, he revealed, showing a screenshot of the message made directly from his mobile.

The actor, among the string of insults received, has highlighted the use of the word “sidoso” with a derogatory connotation. “Serophobia is very dangerous and further contributes to the stigma of HIV-positive people. This message is absolutely unjustifiable. It is a message of homophobic and serophobic hate, and I think that together we should denounce this person and make her understand how confused she is, how old she is and the damage she can do. I put her Instagram at the disposal of the National Police”, he stressed, before ending his statement.

The interpreter attended the Goya awards gala last Saturday, February 12, wearing a black suit with pink bows (and matching hair dye), by the 27-year-old designer Jaime Álvarez for the firm Mans Concept, which broke with the uniformity of outfits normative masculine, on the occasion of his next film, The piety. From the moment the images of his arrival on the red carpet began to spread, Casanova began to receive a barrage of messages, among which was the one he has denounced, which has also made reference to an old hoax in which he is accused of receiving a million euros in public aid for his film skins, although it was later confirmed that he had received 12,000 euros.

More information

When the matter seemed to be resolved after Casanova’s public complaint, he spoke again through his social networks several hours later, sharing an update on the matter. “This person, who clearly has a problem, continues to write to me from their accounts attacking me”, he commented, revealing that the harassment to which he has been exposed had not stopped.

This same month, the National Police arrested a 22-year-old woman for harassing actress Candela Peña through the same platform, who received death threats directed at her 10-year-old son. The actress already warned of this situation in May, but it was not until just a week ago when the police assured that the detainee “monitored and controlled the movements of the victim and knew where she was and what she was doing at all times.” Peña spoke publicly, terrified, after a user published a photograph of him with his son in his arms, whom he threatened with the following message: “Daughter of the great bitch, if you don’t take away the complaint I swear I’ll kill your son and this time it’s not a joke.