Edu Baluarte surprised this Monday morning by reporting on the health of his mother, who was going through a complicated situation with her eyesight. The Peruvian artist was worried and said that his mother has to undergo surgery as soon as possible. For this reason, he turned to his social networks and mentioned that he will carry out an activity to pay for his mother's surgery.

What did Edu Baluarte say about his mother?

Edu Baluarte commented that his mother has a committed vision. Although he said that she does not usually make this type of videos, she feels the need to do so due to the large sum of money that the operation costs.

“My mom is losing her vision and I need your help. “The woman that I love the most, that I adore the most, that I love the most is going through difficult times and, if something happens to her, the truth is that I will die,” said the young singer.

When will Edu Baluarte's activity be?

He former singer of 'La Voz Perú' He explained that economic issues prevented his mother from undergoing surgery previously, but the disease is progressing and she needs to be operated on urgently. For this reason, she will make a delivery package. The event will take place next Saturday, December 30. The artist also clarified that he will answer any questions through Instagram messages.

“For economic reasons, we could not complete the operation. And, well, this has been advancing over time, little by little. You know that the more time passes, the more you lose your vision. The doctor told him that if he did not have surgery, he could lose his vision. And that worries us all because the operation is very expensive. “I don't have the money, that's why I turn to you,” he added.