As much as the arrival of Edson Alvarez to the Borussia Dortmundin the end, that dissolved like foam, since the sports director of the German team, sebastian kehldenied that they ever wanted to sign him even when they consider him an interesting player.
However, all is not lost for the midfielder from Ajax Amsterdambecause it is still on the radar of other clubs, especially the West Ham United of the premier league. According to information from ExWhuEmployeeinsider of the hammersthe English team has already contacted to find out details of a possible transfer, taking into account that The Children of the Gods They ask around 40 or 45 million euros.
More news about the transfer market
Now, there are other Aztecs who could also change scenery in the Old Continent, since in the Sevilleall players are transferable positions, so Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona could say goodbye The attacker is in the interest of the Majorca from Spain, a club led by the Mexican coach Javier Aguirre. Added to this, El Vasco would also want the defender Cesar Montesafter it descended with the Spanish in the last season.
Another who is active in Spain is Julian Araujowho supposedly would not be in the plans of the Barcelona and it sounds loud to put on the jacket of the feyenoord from the Netherlands, team where he plays Santiago Gimenez. However, the culés affirm that they do not have thought of letting go of the right side.
On the other hand, Raul Jimenezwho has not had the expected success with the Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last campaign, he could travel to Türkiye to join the Adana Demirsporsince according to the newspaper Akdam Sporthe club’s coach, the Dutchman Patrick KluivertHe loves the Mexican Wolf, it is even mentioned that the two met to talk about the project and the Mexican was quite interested to know that he does not enter into the plans of the wolves.
Going to Hirving LozanoI might not continue with the napoliTherefore, it is known that he has already rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia and another from the Chivas, since he is focused on continuing in Europe. According to various media, El Chucky also said no to the fenerbahce of Türkiye, since its objective is to be able to reach the premier league from England, although so far there has been no formal offer. In any case, the representative of the Mexican mentioned that there are interested parties and it is about the West Ham and the astonville.
In addition, gerardo arteaga could make a leap in quality because it would leave the Jupiler Pro League from Belgium to venture to the A series. The Italian press indicated that the left side of the KRC Genk would be in the plans lazio. In the case of Jorge Sanchezit is handled that the ajax It would no longer be difficult, so he could return to Liga MX, more specifically to the north, since both striped as tigers they would be willing to open the doors for you.
Now it is known that Orbelin Pineda will stay with him AEK Athens from Greece, where he was League and Cup champion, since they bought his letter to the Celta Vigo, but you could have a compatriot by your side. After Rodolfo Pizarro make it publicly known that he will not continue with the inter miami of the MLSit was reported that the Argentine coach Matias Almeyda would like him on his team to join the Maguito, as happened in the past with the Chivas.
Finally, in the MX Leaguethe jump of some nationals to the Old Continent is continuously speculated. Luis Chavez of Pachuca to the feyenoord either Porto, carlos rodriguez of Blue Cross to the Panathinaikos from Greece, Erik Lira of Blue Cross to the udinese wave Fiorentinawithout forgetting that the expansion league put two Aztecs on the other side of the pond, since the defender Antonio Portales went from atlantean to the Dundee F.C. from Scotland, the same team that sheltered the striker Diego Pinedacoming from roadrunner.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Edson #Alvarez #West #Ham #destinations #Mexicans #Europe #season
Leave a Reply