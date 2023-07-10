Did Edson Álvarez never interest Borussia Dortmund? Club director clarified rumorshttps://t.co/c4cwB2XeOQ pic.twitter.com/sYV1mZAlLq — Halftime (@halftime) July 7, 2023

On the other hand, Raul Jimenezwho has not had the expected success with the Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last campaign, he could travel to Türkiye to join the Adana Demirsporsince according to the newspaper Akdam Sporthe club’s coach, the Dutchman Patrick KluivertHe loves the Mexican Wolf, it is even mentioned that the two met to talk about the project and the Mexican was quite interested to know that he does not enter into the plans of the wolves.

In addition, gerardo arteaga could make a leap in quality because it would leave the Jupiler Pro League from Belgium to venture to the A series. The Italian press indicated that the left side of the KRC Genk would be in the plans lazio. In the case of Jorge Sanchezit is handled that the ajax It would no longer be difficult, so he could return to Liga MX, more specifically to the north, since both striped as tigers they would be willing to open the doors for you.

Finally, in the MX Leaguethe jump of some nationals to the Old Continent is continuously speculated. Luis Chavez of Pachuca to the feyenoord either Porto, carlos rodriguez of Blue Cross to the Panathinaikos from Greece, Erik Lira of Blue Cross to the udinese wave Fiorentinawithout forgetting that the expansion league put two Aztecs on the other side of the pond, since the defender Antonio Portales went from atlantean to the Dundee F.C. from Scotland, the same team that sheltered the striker Diego Pinedacoming from roadrunner.