Twice European champion with Inter, once with Spain and the Ballon d’Or in 1960: farewell to the great Luis “Luisito” Suarez

The world of football has learned with great sadness the news of the passing of Luis Suarez. The Spanish footballer, icon of Helenio Herrera’s great Inter and of the Spanish national team in the 50s, 60s and 70s, died at the age of 88, after struggling with a short illness.

Born in La Corunain Spain, on May 12, 1935, since he was a child Luisito, so he became famous all over the world, showed an immeasurable talent with the ball at his feet.

In the early fifties he played with the La Coruna sports clubhometown club, before moving to Barcelona in 1953.

Cn i blaugrana immediately began to show himself as one of the best directors in the world and with his companions he conquered, from 1954 to 1961, two Spanish cups and two Spanish championships.

In 1960 he became the first, and so far only, Spanish player to win the most prestigious individual award for a footballer, the Golden Ball.

In 1961 he arrived in Italy, at Angelo Moratti’s Inter as president and at the Argentine Helenio Herrera on the bench, who had already coached him at Barcelona.

His full maturity arrives in the Nerazzurri and in the following years the greatest successes of his career.

Luis Suarez and Inter

With the Milanese team he will win 3 championshipsin 1963, 1965 and 1966, but above all two Champions Leagues in 1964 and 1965, e two Intercontinental Cups always in ’64 and ’65.

The Nerazzurri, of which Luis Suarez was later also coach, has never forgotten the deeds on the pitch of what he calls the ‘perfect footballer‘.

In the past few hours, the due public acknowledgments have arrived towards the one who has marked the history of the club.

“The perfect footballer who, with his talent, has inspired generations. Hello Luisito“: wrote Inter in a post.

In addition to a video which collects some of his most beautiful magic in the Nerazzurri shirt, wrote instead:

A unique talent and a great Inter fan. The number 10 of Grande Inter who brought our colors to the roof of Italy, Europe and the world. ‘If you don’t know what to do, give the ball to Suarez’. Hi Luisito

His experience with the shirt is also very important Spanish national teamwith which he graduated as European champion in 1964.