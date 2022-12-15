Four families of victims of femicide and disappearance continue to wait for the public apology by the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), who has been delaying the act for more than a year and has canceled it three times.

The last suspension was on November 15, just one day before the date agreed months ago by the families and the FGJEM itself. A month has already passed, and the authorities continue without specifying those affected.

Since December 2021, the relatives of Daniela Sanchez Curiel, disappeared in 2015; of Nadia Muciño Marquezof Diana Velazquez Florencio and of Julia Sosa Condethe three victims of femicide in 2003, 2017 and 2018, respectively, all from Edomex, have tried to maintain a dialogue with the authorities of the entity for this unprecedented event.

This is because the Families, during the search for their loved ones, suffered mockery, violations of their human rights and mistreatment by state justice personnel.

“The irregularities and violations were many, in the four cases with Diana Velázquez, the agent of the Prosecutor’s Office found the body and made a mistake and identified that the body was that of a man and because of that mistake he could not link the disappearance report,” recounted Edith Olivares, executive director of Amnesty Mexico in an interview with REFORMA.

Another of the arbitrariness that these families suffered by the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office was when the daughters of Julia Sosa were the ones who searched for and found the remains of their mother buried.

According to Amnesty, they had to wait just over six hours at the place where they found the body for experts and justice personnel to arrive and take it away and start the investigation.

These facts were made known in a report in September 2021. The families, in the company of the agency, sent the documents demonstrating the human rights violations and asked the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office to act.

The last cancellation was on November 16. Given this situation, Amnesty and the four families demand that the act stop being cancelled, since doing so would mean an advance in the quality of the investigations into femicides and disappearances.

Throughout the country there have only been 11 acts of Public Apologies by the prosecutors. However, in the State of Mexico, an act of this relevance has not been registered.