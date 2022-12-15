A few minutes ago, Sony PlayStation and Insomniac Games officially announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it’s coming to PS5 sometime next year. An important confirmation for the PlayStation lineup of the 2023 which is slowly starting to take shape between exclusive third-party storms and PlayStation Studios productions. More the first than the second to tell the truth.

As we said at the beginning, official confirmation has arrived today that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will arrive at an unspecified time in 2023 exclusively for PS5 and will therefore not be a cross-gen title. In reality, the new adventure of the two wall climbers was already expected for next year, but a confirmation from Sony and Insomniac Games was needed, given that the game has almost completely disappeared from the radar since last year’s first official trailer.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 therefore joins other exclusive titles for 2023 confirmed by Sony, such as Forspoken and Final Fantasy 16. The latter will arrive on June 22, as revealed in recent days by the latest “Vendetta” trailer, which also confirms the presence of dubbing in Italian. Silent Hill 2 Remake should also arrive during the year, given that development seems to be in the final stages. The problem is that Square Enix and Konami titles are temporary console exclusives for PS5, in some cases they will be on PC from launch or in general they will arrive on other platforms after the exclusivity period has expired. For example, Final Fantasy 16 is six months.

Final Fantasy 16 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023

However, tighten tighten, the only thick first party production confirmed by Sony for 2023 is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, to which is added the DLC Burning Shores of Horizon Forbidden West. A very good confirmation, mind you, but that’s all? From PlayStation Studios perhaps it would be legitimate expect something moreespecially considering the amount of studies of the Sony stable after the latest acquisitions and that basically the three major titles of this year’s line-up, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7, were initially planned for 2021 .

We therefore think (and hope) that Sony has other tricks up his sleeve to be announced for 2023, but apparently for the moment the company wants to keep a low profile in terms of communication, perhaps to influence in its favor the antitrust bodies engaged in recent months to analyze the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft . Just think, for example, of how the details of the PlayStation VR2 release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 were made with posts on Twitter and the PlayStation Blog, almost like minor projects.

About Playstation VR2, no, we haven’t forgotten about the PS5 viewer coming out in February, which inevitably will have a dedicated window where Sony will forcefully push marketing and its launch titles. However, it must be said that the peripheral is an ecosystem practically in its own right, which not all PS5 owners consider interesting or accessible at the price of 600 euros.

