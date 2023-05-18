Daisy Portillowidow of actor Andrés García, who died last April, responds to Roberto Palazuelos on social networks because he already got tired of him constantly slandering her, as she explains.

“I saw on television that Roberto Palazuelos keep slandering and talking about me and the decisions that Andres Garcia, my husband, he took alive. The decisions that he made in life will be fulfilled as he wanted, “Margarita points out in a text that she shares on Facebook.

Margarita also mentions that at the moment she has stayed away from everything that is said about her, particularly referring to Roberto Palazuelos, but apparently you want to put “until here”.

Margarita Portillo and her husband, the late actor Andrés García. Instagram photo

“He (Andrés García) warned me that these types of actions and words were expected from Roberto Palazuelos and from the people who did not want to be by his side when he needed them most.”

In the video that Margarita shares on Facebook, Andrés García can be seen and heard clarifying that she did not “He is putting ideas into his head to have some benefit”, and Roberto Palazuelos asks for something special:

“Beto, don’t mess with my family, don’t talk about my wife, do not be a moron, You don’t have to talk about her in public. If you have nothing to do to entertain the public, find yourself a desk, forget about Andrés García. Don’t bother my wife!”

What did Roberto say about Margarita?

Roberto Palazuelos recently mentioned to the media that allegedly Andrés García “wanted to kill” Andrés López Portillo, son of Margarita Portillo for stealing more than 1 million pesos from him, but he prevented García from “committing something foolish”.

Margarita Portillo, mother of Andrés López Portillo, has been upset that Palazuelos makes this type of statement, also that she says that she has been with him only out of interest and that is why she reacts by sharing video statements of Andrés García alluding to Palazuelos.

Among other things, Roberto has also said that Margarita would like to take away from Sandy (the mother of Andrés Jr. and Leonardo García), a session of some ejidal properties in Pie de la Cuesta and asks Margarita not to “call the list with Sandy, because then I’m going to take it with me.”

