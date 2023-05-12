In the FES Acatlán auditorium and in the presence of the Counselor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Carla Humphrey Jordan, authorities of the Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico They carried out a demonstration of the operation of the electronic ballot boxes that will be used for the gubernatorial election in the mexiquense entity.

Allowing people to know, try and assess the functionality of electronic ballot boxes is the best way to build confidence in their implementation, as explained by the President of the IEEM, Amalia Pulido Gómez.

Pulido Gómez stressed that on June 4 20 thousand 433 voting booths will be installed in the state and 164 electronic ballot boxes will be included in them. He mentioned that most of the election will take place in traditional polling places with paper voting, despite this, the pilot test will yield the necessary data to decide its eventual use in future exercises.

The President Counselor highlighted that this pilot test of electronic voting It has various advantages such as: the reduction of documentation production costs or the reduction of time and errors in key stages of the process, such as counting and counting the ballots.

For her part, the INE Counselor, Carla Humphrey Jordan, explained that among some of the myths that persist about electronic ballot boxes is that can be hackedwhich he said is false, since they are not connected to the Internet.

Additionally, he clarified that the data stored in the ballot box cannot be manipulatedbut they can be subjected to a recount, if necessary, since it issues a printed witness.

He also explained that the ballot boxes of this type do not depend on electricity since they have a battery that lasts approximately 8 hours, in the same sense he assured that the software does not belong to any company that can privatize it, but that it was developed by the same INE.

He shared with the attendees that some of these ballot boxes will be used in the pilot tests of the Mexican Vote Abroad, just like him Vote for People in Pretrial Detention.

Also present at the presentation were the Secretary of University Extension and Inter-institutional Liaison of the FES Acatlán, Claudia Márquez Díaz, and the Coordinator of the Technological Development Center of the FES Acatlán, Fernando Israel González Trejo.

After the demonstration of operation, the students were able to use the ballot boxes and get to know them in detail.

What is chosen in the Edomex?

On June 4th, the citizens of the Edomex They will renew the governorship. In the electoral fair, more than 12 million 500 thousand Mexicans are called to vote.

Edomex 2023 electoral calendar