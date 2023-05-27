Editorial | The world needs Kaurismäki

The world needs love movies, believes Aki Kaurismäki. It also needs Aki Kaurismäki.

Cannes film festival culminates on Saturday with the awarding of the main prize, the Palme d’Or. One of the favorites is Aki Kaurismäki in the film Dead leaves. The director has previously won the prestigious Grand Prix.

Cannes is the place where Aki Kaurismäki meets Indiana Jones. There, the year’s hit films come to collect the magic dust of film culture and the creators of art films get to dance for a while on the red carpet. Kaurismäki is a director who fits the concept, because his films have elements of art cinema and references to French culture and the history of cinema, but they are not too heavy. It’s no wonder that Kaurismäki is in the Cannes racing series for the fifth time already.

Kaurismäki admirers have a lot to like and therefore love in the novelty film. Something remains, even if everything changes. The director himself has said that the world needs love movies these days, and that’s not a bad thing to say. So will Aki Kaurismäki win his palm? I guess it doesn’t really matter.

