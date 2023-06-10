In addition to Persona 3 Reload, Persona 5 Tatica and the much talked about Persona 6, Atlus would be working on another spin off of its flagship series, at least according to the insider Nate the Hate, which will be a party games featuring all the most beloved characters from the franchise.

It all started yesterday when Im A Hero Too, one of the leakers who predicted the announcement of Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica, spoke of another game in the works. Subsequently Nate The Hate corroborated this information on ResetEra, adding that it should be precisely a sort of party game that winks at longtime fans and that will debut in stores during 2024.

Specifically he has heard from his sources that it will be “a sort of Persona Party planned for next year: characters that span the entire franchise. I don’t know if we’re talking about Mario Party x Persona or something else; but something like Party.”

Clearly we are talking about unconfirmed rumors, but it must be said that lately all the rumors relating to the Atlus Persona series have proved to be spot on. For example, just a couple of days ago the studio’s social channels accidentally released the announcement trailers for Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica, which we will most likely see at tomorrow’s Xbox Games Showcase.