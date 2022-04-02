Finns have confidence in each other and in the administration, which is strengthened in crises. The difference with Russia, for example, is huge.

Helsingin Sanomat works that reached the finals of the gingerbread competition was announced in mid-December 2019. The works highlighted what was significant in Finland at that time.

The works depicted climate demonstrations, the street construction sites in Helsinki, the construction of the Raide-Joker, the Post strike and the football match between Finland and Liechtenstein. The children’s series was followed by a work that immortalized a case that had caught the attention of the people: a fox that ran past the Government Castle in early December.

A couple of days earlier, the government of Sanna Marini (sd) had started working in the castle.

In retrospect, it seems that Marin’s government program drew his theme from the world of peppercorns. There were, of course, chronic concerns about climate change and the sustainability gap, but much of the attention was focused on the same types of soft concerns as always in previous government programs: for example, the rule of law, everyday security and justice.

Since that December, Finland has been hit by a coronavirus pandemic, the emergency law has been used and Uusimaa has been isolated. By order of the government, restaurants and cultural facilities have been closed. The elderly have been locked up in their care homes and the children have been taken out of their schools.

Finland has also found that the fear of passing on from one generation to the next is coming true. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Russia’s numerous war crimes have made it clear that Finland’s eastern neighbor is a rogue state willing to expand that only respects power. Finland is turning its back and is on its way to NATO. All major parties have changed or are changing their security policy line.

Even if no attempt is made to judge the success of the Marin government, it is clear that its short journey has been marked by a huge upheaval. Two and a half years of crisis, which is likely to continue, as the unfortunate effects of sanctions and counter-sanctions on Russia on the daily lives of ordinary Finns are just coming. Nor is it known how Russia will react to a possible NATO application.

But the happiest country in the world is still the happiest country in the world. That was the case in the measurement published in 2019 as it was published this year.

Finland the national treasure is trust. Finns have confidence in each other and in the administration, which only strengthens in crises. The difference with Russia, for example, is huge. Russia is living in a chronic lack of confidence. Trust is not maintained outside the family, and the regime gains its power through violence and intimidation.

Fear creates a fragile shell for an unhappy people, a hard ruler, and national unity. Russia ranked 74th in the pre-war happiness survey.

When Russia has directed its hybrid operations against Finland as well, it has tried to steal from the national treasure. For example, the dissemination of lies about the coronary virus, migrants, the media and coronavirus vaccinations has attempted to undermine public trust and the legitimacy of the administration. The hustle and bustle in Finland has been poor, as confidence is strong here.

Finns know how to tell the truth from a lie, and Finns who have taken part in hybrid operations are considered traitors.

December In the government program for 2019, the part that seems to reflect the level of the pepper race was finally important. When it is ensured that trust, justice and everyday security are maintained, Finland will withstand even major upheavals.

The fox still runs in the center of Helsinki. For a happy people, the incident is so significant that it is made into a race of gingerbread to be presented to other happy people.

