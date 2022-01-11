Editorial Children are facing a serious health crisis

Too little exercise impairs the condition and health of children. During the coronavirus epidemic, the situation has deteriorated further.

Finland is threatened by a serious health crisis, the costs of which could rise significantly in the coming decades. It is a matter of too little mobility for children and young people.

For years, experts have expressed concern about the deteriorating physical condition of children. The condition of fifth- and eighth-graders has been systematically monitored in nationwide Move surveys. According to the results published last autumn, the situation has worsened during the coronavirus epidemic. Already 40 percent of the students surveyed are in such poor condition that it is detrimental to their health and well-being as well as their ability to cope in everyday life.

Last week, the government decided to recommend suspending the activities of children and young people in order to curb the coronavirus epidemic, but the decision is made by regional government agencies.

