Olutla.- Last Friday, April 22 Edith Vianey, 21, was stabbed to death inside a home located inside a house on José María Morelos street, in Olutla Veracruz, where her partner lived.

Gregory “N”, 56 years old35 older than the deceased, He was arrested after being identified as the alleged perpetrator of the crime. Information from 24 hours indicates that both lived together at the scene.

The couple reportedly shared a home since Edith Vianey was 16 years old.

When paramedics arrived at the house they found a scene like something out of a horror movie, the young woman covered in blood no longer had vital signs and The man tried to kill himself with a sharp weapon..

The subject was arrested and transferred to a medical center where he will be protected in order to later initiate a legal process against him, this, in case he is found guilty of the femicide.

A growing problem in Mexico

Crimes of this type currently dominate public opinion as they are made more visible by the case of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa, found dead in the cistern of the Nueva Castilla motel in Escobedo, Nuevo León.

This is not the only case of the style in the country, unfortunately the lifeless bodies of five women were found in less than 48 hours during the search for the 18-year-old girl in the state located in the north of the country.

Since then, both public and private institutions have criticized gender violence in Mexico and asked the government for public policies aimed at preventing the problem, and thus, not having the need to search for the disappeared.