Elections Slovenia: Europeanist Golob wins with 34.5%, surprisingly defeated the sovereign Jansa

The neophyte of politics Robert Golob confirms himself at the head of the Slovenian parliamentary elections, when the counting of the ballots is now completed, in front of the conservative formation of the premier Janez Jansa. According to official data from the Electoral Commission (DVK), the new face of Slovenian politics obtained 34.5% of the votes and 40 deputies (out of the total of 90), beating the outgoing premier by 11 percentage points, who collects 23, 7% and 28 MPs.

The conservatives of Nova Slovenija (NSi) also enter the National Assembly, with 6.9% of the votes and 8 deputies, the Social Democrats (SD) with 6.7% and 7 deputies, and the Left (Levica) which slightly exceeds the threshold of 4% and gathers 5 deputies. The turnout is very high, approaching 70%, far higher than the 52.6% of the 2018 elections and close to the data of the first elections of independent Slovenia.

“It is everyone’s victory, it is the victory of a Slovenia that looks to the future with renewed confidence”. With these words Robert Golob commented on the outcome of the vote, greeting the volunteers and members of his party gathered at the electoral committee in the center of Ljubljana. Remotely connected due to the positivity to the coronavirus that forced him into isolation in the last days of the election campaign, Golob expressed all his satisfaction with the result achieved and thanked the party.

The Italian left also rejoices. “From the first results of the political elections in Slovenia, an unexpected victory of the liberal and progressive formation of Robert Golob appears. It would be another good news that strengthens the European Union, after the now certain victory of Emmanuel Macron in France. defeat of the outgoing premier Janez Jansa, a friend of Orban and Trump, means giving another push to obscurantist sovereignty and strengthening democracy, rights and freedoms of citizens in Europe “. This was stated in a note by Laura Boldrini, Pd deputy and President of the Chamber Committee on human rights in the world.

