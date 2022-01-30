The departure of the Argentine soccer star striker Julian Alvarez It is a fact: the man born in Calchín, who will turn 22 tomorrow, will leave River in June heading to Manchester Citywho must decide what his future will be.
After the confirmation of the news, the coach “Millionaire” Marcelo Gallardo began to move quickly with the leaders to find him a suitable replacement for the second half of the year, and after the complication in the negotiations with “Taty” Castellanos , a name that seems impossible came up: Edinson Cavani.
According to publications such as the Mirror or the Daily Star, the 34-year-old Uruguayan striker who is playing in the South American Qualifiers with his country’s national team, while playing for Manchester United in England, He will agree to adapt his salary to Argentine football to join River.
It should be remembered that in this transfer market Cavani sounded in clubs like Barcelona, Napoli and Juventus, although the one that always appeared in the folder was Boca, classic rival of the River Plate institution.
It will be necessary to see then what the decision of the footballer himself is, if he decides to start completing his career in Argentina, who will have to choose between the two most important clubs in our football when it comes to fulfilling a pending dream. Meanwhile, Gallardo awaits him with open arms…
