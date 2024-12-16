Edi and Elsa forged a beautiful friendship inside the house Big Brother. But, as usually happens – and should not – when a man and a woman become good friends, they are pointed out as a supposed loving couple. In their case, too.

Last Thursday, when Edi was expelled, he went to the hotel and there he met his friend, raising doubts among viewers due to a video that was uploaded to the networks. “Half Spain and me we think there is chemistry between you“, he contributed Marta Penate.

“It was after three thirty, there was absolute silence and I heard a little noise, I heard the voice of Edi, who was with his parents and a friend,” Elsa was forced to explain.

“It was a very nice moment, he didn’t come to the set and I hadn’t seen him, I wanted to be with my friend and give him a hug“, he continued his clarification. In addition, he also reprimanded Violeta’s mother: “She was in bed, not waiting for him.”

For his part, Ion Aramendi asked his friends the long-awaited question about whether or not they had feelings for each other. “He is a person who It didn’t catch my attention when she entered the house, but when you meet her, it’s typical it makes you prettier that person,” said the Galician.

“I repeat what I said, I am a very closed person and the last three days that I was in the house, Edi and I we spent more time together and that, whether you like it or not, something wakes you upbut not about feelings, about knowing the person,” Elsa explained, on the other hand.