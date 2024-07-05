He Hurricane Beryl strengthened to Category 3 hours before making landfall in Mexico, according to statement number 0466-24 published by the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua).

“At 7:30 p.m. Central Mexico time, Beryl intensified again to a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with Maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of 230 km/h and moving west at 26 km/h. It was located 250 kilometers (km) east-southeast of Cancun and 260 km east-southeast of Tulum, Quintana Roo,” the text reads.

The meteor is expected impact in Quintana Roo and Yucatan during the early hours of Friday, July 5although the time of impact may change depending on some factors.

“It is expected to hit Tulum during the early hours of Friday as a Category 3 hurricane, very close to the municipality of Solidaridad, including the island of Cozumel, Quintana Roo. Its cloud bands will cause torrential rains (from 150 to 250 millimeters) [mm]) in Quintana Roo and Yucatán, intense (75 to 150 mm) in Campeche, and very strong (50 to 75 mm) in Chiapas and Tabasco,” forecasts the SMN.

Let’s remember that a couple of hours ago everything Quintana Roo, as well as the east and south of Yucatan were put in Red alertthat is, maximum danger.

What does PC say?

The news was shared simultaneously by the National Coordination of Civil Protection (CNPC), where in addition to talking about the increase in strength, the following were given Recommendations for residents living in risk areas.

– If you live near a river or lake, keep an eye on the water level

– If your home is not safe, go to a temporary shelter

– Maintain a high level of attention to official information

“Beryl continues its path towards the Yucatan Peninsula and is forecast to hit early Friday morning as a Category 3 hurricane in #Tulum, very close to the municipality of Solidaridad, including the island of #Cozumel, #QuintanaRoo,” the CNPC added.