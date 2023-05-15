The ex-boyfriend of the GF Vip columnist is a well-known face: who is it

Born in 1974, Sonia Bruganelli she is undoubtedly one of the most loved and appreciated characters in the Italian entertainment world where she took her first steps working as a model. It was in this environment that she met her husband Paolo Bonolis with whom she had three children: Silvia, Davide and Adele.

Sonia Bruganelli has repeatedly shown that she is not only the wife of one of the most loved conductors of Italian television, but a woman with a thousand facets and a thousand talents. Author, screenwriter and writer Sonia has been working alongside her husband for years and in the last two years she has held the role of commentator on the Big Brother VIP.

In a recent interview given to ‘Ch’, the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini, the wife of Paolo Bonolis revealed the name of her first fiancé. You will never believe it, but he is a familiar face of the Italian small screen. Let’s find out who it is together.

Sonia Bruganelli confesses: “I’ll tell you the name of my first boyfriend, it was him”

Sonia Bruganelli recently gave an interview to the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini, ‘Chi’. Here the wife of Paul Bonolis she laid bare revealing some aspects regarding her working but also private sphere. In particular, the columnist of the Big Brother VIP revealed a sensational backstory of his past never told before.

In fact, Sonia Bruganelli confessed to the well-known newspaper that in the past she was linked to Gabriel Paolini on which the wife of Paolo Bonolis expressed herself with these words:

He was very cute, curly, dark, I liked him. I was 7 years old.

Well yes, we are talking about the man who became known on the small screen for his continuous apparitions television.