Alisson and Ederson, teammates from the Brazilian team, shared the “Castrol Golden Glove” award for finishing with the fewest wins in the Premier League.
The goalkeepers of Liverpool and Manchester City finished 20 times with a clean sheet and kept this important distinction in the season.
Both were protagonists in their teams and very important in the fight for the title. Manchester City ended up keeping the trophy by a point of difference and Ederson was the goalkeeper who ended up celebrating.
Although they officially split the prize, Alisson conceded 24 goals to Ederson’s 26. The one from Liverpool also finished with a better average, since he saved one game less than his compatriot.
Ederson won the Castrol Gold Glove for the third consecutive season, which means that Petr Cech and Joe Hart are the only goalkeepers to have won it more times. The Brazilian is making history and will seek to continue expanding his record.
For his part, Alisson managed to win the award for the first time in his career. After arriving at Liverpool for the 2018/19 season and being one of the top figures, he finally achieved this recognition.
The Brazilians finished with four more clean sheets than Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris who finished with 16. Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy suffered his team’s slump at the end of the season and finished with 14 clean sheets.
#Ederson #Alisson #share #Castrol #Golden #Glove #award
Leave a Reply