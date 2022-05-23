The workday It is understood as the time in which the human factor provides service to the employer, the same as in Mexico according to the Federal Labor Law in Mexico nor must exceed more than eight working hours per day.

It is stipulated that the duration of working hours established by the Mexican labor law in day shift goes from six to twenty o’clock, with a duration of eight hours a day.

The night shift work includes between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. and should not exceed seven hours of work a dayMeanwhile in mixed shift the night period must be less than three and a half hours, If it exceeds this time, it will be taken as a night shift.

During the continuous working day At least half an hour of rest must be considered and in the event that you cannot leave your place of work, the hours of rest must be computed as effective time during the same.

Mexico is the country with the longest working hours in the world, even exceeding 12 working hours a day, some of them without benefits or extra payments required, days that harms physical and emotional health.

Physical and emotional consequences

Cerebrovascular diseases

long working hours increase the risk of suffering a strokeespecially when it lasts 10 years or more and if the worker is under 50 years of age.

cognitive impairment

Excessive hours and no breaks opportune impair memory and increases up to three times the risk of suffering from depression, stress, insomnia, generating irreversible damage to the nervous system.

Digestive problems

Working for a long time sitting down without breaks or physical exercise, increases the risk of colitis nervosainflammation of the intestine, gastritis and constipation, which increases weight by not performing constant physical activity.

It is important take care of emotional health of the workers, respect the times labor stipulations as well as avoiding work fatigue or burnout syndrome, require the human factor to work longer than it should or at an inhuman pace that will only cause physical illness, low production and quality of work.