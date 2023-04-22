













For now it is unknown when he will join edens zero to the Anime Onegai catalogue. The dubbing actors who will lend the voice to their characters were also not disclosed. However, the platform invited those interested to be aware of their social networks. Since soon they will share more news.

Currently this series has a season that was broadcast during the year 2021. The fact that they mention that it will air at the same time as Japan could indicate that we will see it soon. After all, its second season already began in the country of the rising sun on April 3. Or will we have to wait until a third?

Although we still don’t know many details, this news could be to the liking of his fans. Since they will have more options to enjoy the space adventures of Shiki Granbell and the crew of edens zero. Were you already following her?

What is Edens Zero?

edens zero is a manga and anime created by the mangaka, Hiro Mashima, who is also responsible for Fairy Tail. This new story follows Shiki Granbell, a boy who lived his entire life alone in an amusement park. But everything changes when he meets Rebecca and Happy, with whom he embarks on an adventure through space.

Source: J.C.Staff.

Its second season recently started in Japan and continues the story. This time we see the crew of the eponymous ship face off against a space criminal known as Drakken Joe. So far it has had a good reception from critics or fans, although it has not yet exploded in popularity. Did they already know her?

