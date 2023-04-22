Profit Sharing 2023: Six cases in which they DO NOT PAY and it is legal

Mexico.- This Friday Forecasts for Public Assistance held the raffle Melate, Revancha and Revanchita which has an accumulated bag of 119 million pesos.

In addition to this, this day the raffle of sad and spark in which excellent prizes of several thousand pesos are offered.

To participate in these or any other Forecast raffle, you can do so through the official agencies or via the internet.

Results Tris

HALF DAY |

OF THE THREE |

EXTRA|

SEVEN |

CLASSIC|

Spark Results

OF THE THREE |

CLASSIC|

Results Melate, Revancha and Revanchita

MELATE|

REVENGE|

REVENGE |

In the Melate draw, the ballot box will randomly select 7 spheres with the winning numbers: the first 6 selected numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is the additional number. To win, the numbers on your ticket must match a minimum of two natural numbers.

