British singer Ed Sheeran said that he stopped using the phone to save the psyche. He became a guest podcast The Collector’s Edition.

The performer admitted that due to the use of the smartphone he felt sad and depressed. According to him, he was in a bad mood all the time, so he decided to limit the use of the device and start communicating with fewer people. Currently, the performer communicates mainly by e-mail.

Sheeran stated that he has not had a phone since 2015. He called the rejection of this device one of the best decisions in his life. Now the singer answers about ten emails a day and experiences less stress. At the same time, in the company of friends, the artist often notices that they are walking, buried in smartphones.

Earlier, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz said that she and Javier Bardem had banned their children from using phones and social networks. The artist noted that she allows 10-year-old Leonardo and 8-year-old Luna to watch movies or cartoons. At the same time, Cruz said that she would not allow children to start social networks until they are 16 years old. According to the actress, such a step will help maintain their mental health.